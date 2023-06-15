Pittsburgh synagogue shooter ‘hunted’ victims throughout the building, prosecutor says in closing arguments

A photo exhibit entered into evidence in the trial showed bullet holes shattered the glass windows of the synagogue.

 US District Court Western PA

(CNN) — The gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 methodically shot as many people as he could find because of his hatred for Jews, prosecutors said in closing arguments of his death penalty trial Thursday.

“You know now how he hunted his victims throughout the synagogue on multiple floors through multiple rooms,” prosecutor Mary Hahn told the jury. “You know how he murdered congregants still wrapped in their prayer shawls and clutching their prayer books.