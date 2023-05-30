Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial opens with harrowing 911 call of victim’s last words

(CNN) — The federal death penalty trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018 began Tuesday with harrowing audio of a 911 call featuring one of the victim’s last words.

Shannon Basa-Sabol, a 911 call dispatcher, was the first witness in the trial and testified she answered an emergency call from Bernice Simon from inside the Tree of Life synagogue that day.