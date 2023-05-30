Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial begins with focus on gunman’s intent

(CNN) — The man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018 carried out the mass shooting due to his hatred for Jews, prosecutors said Tuesday in opening statements of his federal death penalty trial.

“Once he entered the synagogue the defendant began to hunt, he moved from room to room, upstairs and downstairs … looking for Jewish worshipers to kill,” said prosecutor Soo C. Song.