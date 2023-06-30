Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter considered other targets, psychologist testifies

Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life synagogue attacker, is seen in this courtroom sketch.

 David Klug/AP

(CNN) — The Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter told a forensic psychologist who evaluated him that he had identified multiple targets to carry out the mass shooting of Jews, testimony at the killer’s death penalty trial revealed Thursday.

Under cross-examination by federal prosecutor Eric Olshan, defense witness Dr. Richard Rogers said convicted killer Robert Bowers shared that with him, which had not been known publicly.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.