Pittsburgh synagogue gunman was ‘blatantly psychotic’ and viewed himself as hero, psychologist testifies

Robert Bowers was convicted of all 63 counts against him and could face the death penalty for the mass shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018.

 David Klug

(CNN) — The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter was “blatantly psychotic” and believed he should have been rewarded with medals and a parade for the attack, a forensic psychologist who examined him last year testified at his death penalty trial on Thursday.

“He tried not to express this very much, but he actually felt hurt that there was no parade for him for his warrior-like behavior,” said Dr. Richard Rogers, who evaluated the gunman over four days last September and November.