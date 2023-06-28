(CNN) — The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter made several suicide attempts as a young man, was involuntarily committed multiple times and has schizophrenia and epilepsy, a neurologist who examined him testified at his death penalty trial Wednesday.

“He moves through the world not assessing the world correctly and under a sense, under a feeling, under a vague feeling of threat and paranoia,” Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni testified. “I think he has delusional beliefs. I don’t think he’s able to process or interpret information correctly.”