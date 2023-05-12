A Philippine court has dismissed a drug charge against Leila De Lima, a former senator who has spent the past six years in detention and is one of the most vocal critics of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody "war on drugs."

The court on Friday acquitted De Lima, 63, on one of two remaining criminal charges against her, which stem from allegations made by the former president that she received payoffs from convicted drug lords to fund her 2016 senatorial bid.