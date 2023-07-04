Philadelphia police search for motive in mass shooting that left 5 dead, including a 15-year-old, and 2 children wounded

Police are pictured here on the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on July 3.

 Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

(CNN) — Philadelphia police are investigating a mass shooting that left five people dead, including a teenage boy, and two children wounded across a sprawling scene Monday evening, before authorities arrested a suspect who they said had a bulletproof vest, an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun.

Authorities initially said four people were killed. But early Tuesday, they announced the discovery of a fifth body in a house in the same Kingsessing neighborhood, saying they believe based on preliminary evidence that person, also a man, was killed in the same spree.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Christine Sever, Danny Freeman and Sara Smart contributed to this report.