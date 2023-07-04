Philadelphia mass shooting suspect told police he did it to clean up the neighborhood, sources say

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philadelphia.

 Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuters

(CNN) — The man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night told police in sum and substance that he carried out the attack to clean up the neighborhood, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Authorities are also investigating a since-deleted social media page believed to belong to the accused gunman, 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, that includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms,” according to a law enforcement source.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Dakin Andone, Aya Elamroussi, Jennifer Feldman, Mike Figliola, Eric Levenson, Laura Ly, Celina Tebor and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.