Philadelphia mass shooting suspect accused of killing 5 posted online about guns and loss of ‘freedoms’

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philadelphia.

 Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuters

(CNN) — A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

A law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that the Facebook page – since taken down – is believed to belong to Kimbrady Carriker, the 40-year-old charged with the killings.

