(CNN) — The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office dropped criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric Company in relation to the deadly 2020 Zogg Fire in California after the company agreed to pay $50 million and to follow certain commitments, the district attorney’s office announced in a news conference Wednesday.

The settlement comes after PG&E faced 11 charges, including four felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and three felony counts of recklessly starting a fire, CNN previously reported. The fire, which was sparked by a pine tree contacting PG&E electrical lines in September 2020, killed four people and burned more than 56,000 acres.