People urged to stay indoors as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to create unhealthy air quality from the Midwest to the Northeast

(CNN) — Dangerous air quality and hazy skies persist as smoke from Canada’s raging wildfires drifts south, leaving more than 120 million people under air quality alerts across a dozen states from Minnesota to New York and down to the Carolinas.

Chicago had the worst air quality among major cities in the world as of early Thursday morning, according to IQAir. Washington, DC, ranked second worst, while the air in Detroit and Minneapolis was among the top 10 most polluted.

