Pennsylvania transportation officials to lay out plans to repair and rebuild collapsed section of I-95

A view of the aftermath of the collapse of a part of I-95 highway after a fuel tanker exploded beneath it, in Philadelphia, June 11.

 Billy Kyle/Reuters

(CNN) — Details of plans for rebuilding and reopening a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia that collapsed in flames early Sunday will be announced Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s top transport official said.

Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said he and Gov. Josh Shapiro will lay out plans to repair the section of the major East Coast artery that collapsed after a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and burst into flames beneath it.

CNN’s Danny Freeman, Pete Muntean, Greg Wallace and Rob Frehse contributed to this report.