Pennsylvania’s governor to issue a disaster declaration for repairs to collapsed section of I-95 that are expected to take months

(CNN) — The governor of Pennsylvania is expected to issue a disaster declaration Monday as officials set up alternate routes following the collapse of an elevated portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, which came down Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire below the roadway, leaving a portion of the East Coast’s primary highway with major damage that could take months to repair.

The declaration from Gov. Josh Shapiro will allow the state to dip into federal funds and cut through red tape to expedite repairs on the damaged roadway, which usually carries about 160,000 vehicles through the city daily, making it “likely the busiest interstate in our commonwealth,” according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll.

