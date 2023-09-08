Another sighting but no capture yet in Pennsylvania manhunt
Video play button

(CNN) — The Pennsylvania prison tower guard who did not see or report the escape of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante nine days ago has been fired, a source with knowledge of the decision tells CNN.

A massive manhunt involving hundreds of officers is underway for Cavalcante, who is still on the run despite a growing number of reported sightings.

CNN’s Samantha Beech, Danny Freeman, Brian Todd, Andy Rose and Linh Tran contributed to this report.