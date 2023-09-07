Video shows how inmate scaled building sideways to escape prison
Video play button

(CNN) — The convicted murderer who broke out of an eastern Pennsylvania prison last week was spotted by a resident in a creek bed on Tuesday night but fled into the woods before police authorities could capture him, police said Wednesday.

The spotting of Danelo Cavalcante was in an area of Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township, about 2.5 miles southeast of the Chester County Prison. Search teams scoured the area for hours but were unable to locate him, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

CNN’s Celina Tebor, Andy Rose, Danny Freeman, Linh Tran, Alisha Ebrahimji, Artemis Moshtaghian, Nouran Salahieh, Eric Levenson and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.