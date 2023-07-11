Pennsylvania escapee likely still in area, top state patrol official says

Pennsylvania inmate Michael Burham allegedly climbed workout equipment to leave through a roof and shimmied down a rope of sheets, court documents with new details on the day he escaped prison reveal.

 Warren Police Department

(CNN) — Escapee Michael Burham is likely still in the area around a northwestern Pennsylvania jail and is probably getting help as he seeks to evade 200 law enforcement officers looking for him, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference Tuesday.

Burham on Thursday allegedly climbed workout equipment to leave through a roof and shimmied down a rope of sheets to escape the Warren County Prison, court documents with new details on the day he escaped jail reveal.

