Patrick Brown is free after 29 years in prison for a crime prosecutors now say he didn’t commit. His fight isn’t over

Patrick Brown, center in blue, raises his arms as he walks out a free man from Criminal District Court on May 8 in New Orleans after 20 years in jail.

 Chris Granger/The Advocate/AP

(CNN) — When Patrick Brown walked out of a New Orleans courthouse last week a free man after spending 29 years in prison for a rape that even the victim says he didn’t commit, he raised his hands toward the sky – it was a moment of triumph.

But as he works to reconnect with his family and make a life for himself in an unfamiliar world after decades struggling for his freedom, he’s realizing his fight isn’t over just yet.