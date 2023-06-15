Temecula, Calif. (CNN) — Parents in the southern California city of Temecula are pushing back against the local school board’s recent decision to reject a social studies curriculum that includes gay rights after some board members claimed there was not enough parental involvement in the process and made comments attacking gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

The comments came during a May 16 board meeting during which the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted 3-2 to reject the adoption of a social studies curriculum for grades one through five. The curriculum contains a textbook that includes material on gay rights and mentions the work of Milk.