(CNN) — Parents of students at Nashville’s Covenant School can intervene in a consolidated lawsuit asking that documents and records related to the March 27 mass shooting be released, a Tennessee judge ruled, giving the parents a say in the potential release of the shooter’s writings and other evidence.

The group of parents “stand in a unique position stepping into the shoes of their minor children,” Davidson County Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles wrote in an order issued late Wednesday, noting the children were not old enough to assert their own claims.