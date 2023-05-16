(CNN) — Panicked 911 calls from an Allen, Texas, outlet mall captured moments of chaos and terror as the nation’s second-deadliest mass shooting so far this year unfolded, with eight killed and others wounded within minutes.

As gunfire erupted on May 6, calls poured in from distraught shoppers, some crying into their phones pleading for help and describing wounded loved ones, and others searching for guidance as they hid from the gunman, according to 911 audio obtained by CNN affiliate WFAA.

CNN’s Taylor Romine, Holly Yan, Caroll Alvarado, Chris Boyette, Justin Lear and LJ Spaet, contributed to this report.