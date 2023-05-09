Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to appear in front of a judge Wednesday on multiple corruption charges, less than 24 hours after he was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops in a significant escalation of a year-long political standoff that has put the South Asian country on edge.

Khan supporters and riot police gathered outside police headquarters Wednesday, where police said the fomer prime minister's hearing will take place rather than a court to "keep him away from the public." Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told CNN Wednesday he has had "no contact" with his client.