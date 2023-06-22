Oxygen is running low on the Titanic-bound submersible as searchers race to save 5 missing at sea

Equipment that was flown in by U.S. Air Force transport planes is loaded onto the offshore vessel Horizon Arctic, before its deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

 David Hiscock/Reuters

(CNN) — As fears mount of little or no breathable air left in a missing submersible with five people onboard, more advanced equipment is being rushed to the North Atlantic Ocean in a complex international search operation now at what experts call its most critical juncture.

