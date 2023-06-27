(CNN) — Over 80 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast are under air quality alerts as smoke from the Canadian wildfires sweep across the US border Tuesday, prompting beach closures, warnings about reduced visibility and calls to stay indoors.

Canada is seeing its worst fire season on record with hundreds of wildfires raging across the country – more than 200 of them burning “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. The wildfires have led to the highest emissions on record for the country, according to a Tuesday report from Copernicus.