A school in India has been ordered by district officials to shut down after a video emerged showing a teacher asking students to slap a fellow classmate who is Muslim, according to CNN affiliate CNN News18. CNN's Vedika Sud has more.

New Delhi (CNN) — Police in India are investigating a teacher after a video of her encouraging students to slap their 7-year-old classmate, who is Muslim, sparked widespread outrage in the country.

The video of the incident, which took place in the Muzaffarnagar district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, shows the boy fearfully standing in front of his classmates as the teacher calls on students to hit him.