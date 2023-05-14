Thai voters have dealt a surprise blow to the ruling military-backed government in the country's general election, throwing their support behind progressive anti-establishment parties that could change the course of the kingdom's politics after years of military rule.

With 97% of votes counted before an unexplained pause at almost 2 a.m. local time Monday, the Move Forward party was projected to win 148 seats, with Pheu Thai party in second place with 138 seats.

