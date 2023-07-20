'Oppenheimer' profiles 'the father of the atomic bomb'
(CNN) — “Oppenheimer” seeks to match the mythological nature of its central theme – an “American Prometheus,” punished for bringing humankind the seeds of its potential destruction – with a movie of equal heft, scale and (most of all) length. Writer-director Christopher Nolan’s epic film essentially consists of three chapters, with the middle, Atlas-like, holding up the weaker, drawn-out beginning and end.

In a way, this biography of Robert Oppenheimer, who came to be known as “the father of the atomic bomb,” serves as a sort-of World War II bookend for Nolan, along with “Dunkirk,” around his jumbled “Tenet.” Yet where “Dunkirk” possessed crisp economy, “Oppenheimer” sprawls out with a giant cast and back-and-forth structure that takes some time to settle in, and even then will likely leave many viewers rushing to Google to flesh out its details.