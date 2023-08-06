‘Oppenheimer’ surpasses $500 million, sets box office record for highest grossing film set during World War II

On the same day “Barbie” passed its billion-dollar box office milestone, the other half of the viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon blew past the half-billion-dollar mark.

 Universal Pictures

Since its release three weeks ago, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has made $552.9 million worldwide, according to official estimates from Universal Pictures.