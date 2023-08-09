CNN's Laura Coates discusses why some conservatives are celebrating the US women's soccer team's recent World Cup loss with Rachel Nichols, host of "Headliners with Rachel Nichols."

(CNN) — For a moment, it looked like right-wing women were breaking ranks.

Brett Cooper, a commentator for The Daily Wire, took aim at the site’s founder, Ben Shapiro, for his comments bashing the new Barbie movie. “I have some terrible news specifically for Ben Shapiro,” she said, after watching the film that he had called “feminist propaganda.” “I had a great time watching it.”