Critics say the actor's makeup in the upcoming biopic "Maestro" reinforces antisemitic stereotypes. Now the composer's family is weighing in.

(CNN) — Arguably the least interesting thing about Leonard Bernstein — the legendary conductor and composer now being played by Bradley Cooper in an upcoming Netflix biopic called “Maestro”— was his nose.

Bernstein wrote symphonies, musicals (his best known is “West Side Story”) and film scores, labored throughout his life to make classical music accessible to broader audiences and took public stances on important human rights issues of the day. The film focuses on his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre (played by Carey Mulligan), a Costa-Rican American TV star, and the complexities of that marriage given Bernstein’s sexual relationships with men.