CNN's Manu Raju asks House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about ordering an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

(CNN) — The tail is wagging the dog. Trumpists like Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have demanded the impeachment process begin, and they control enough of the GOP caucus that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to agree, to placate the base. This is a sign of weakness, not strength.

One measure of this weakness is the fact that McCarthy is trying to move this impeachment inquiry forward without a floor vote, just days after pledging to do the reverse. The reason for the flip-flop is self-evident: he doesn’t have the votes. With a five-vote margin in the House — and 18 House GOP members representing districts President Joe Biden won — the math just doesn’t work.