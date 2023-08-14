CNN's Laura Coates breaks down what the racketeering charge means for former President Donald Trump and the 18 others who were indicted in the Georgia 2020 election probe.

(CNN) — Editor’s note: Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Follow him on Threads at www.threads.net/@deanobeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

On Sunday, The New York Times published a front-page article titled “How Trump Benefits From an Indictment Effect.” As the Times wrote, “Donors sent checks. Fox News changed its tune. The party apparatus rushed to defend Mr. Trump. And the polls went up — and up.”