At the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington DC, former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden's mental competency and then claimed Biden was leading the US into World War II.

(CNN) — Editor’s note: Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Follow him on Threads at www.threads.net/@deanobeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

A Fox News poll released last week found that 52% of Americans don’t believe that 77-year-old Donald Trump has the “mental soundness to serve” as president. That same poll showed that 61% of Americans have the same concern about President Joe Biden, who is 80. But while there is extensive media coverage about Biden’s age and gaffes, Trump, for the most part, gets a pass.