Ex-Trump aide on 'remarkable' point of third indictment
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles got dramatically worse Tuesday, when he was indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Trump has now been indicted on nearly 80 felony counts and has dug himself into the deepest possible hole.

The ramifications of these charges for Trump and the country are enormous.