Video shows family's terrifying escape from Maui wildfires
(CNN) — The Polynesian demigod Maui was so powerful he could raise islands up from the ocean floor and capture the sun to slow it down. But residents of the Hawaiian island named after that mythical figure were seemingly powerless last week to escape the deadly wildfires that were driven by winds from an offshore hurricane.

Some who could flee jumped into the ocean and had to be rescued by the Coast Guard — while many others had no time to run from the fire. Buildings were reduced to charred rubble and bare foundations — what CNN’s Bill Weir called “scorched skeletons” — while cars became hollow shells. The deadliest US wildfire in more than a century took a devastating toll. As of Sunday, officials said, at least 93 people had died and the search of the area was continuing.