Haberman: This is the message Trump wanted to convey in his mug shot
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s surrender to the authorities in Georgia Thursday on charges of racketeering, forgery, false statements and other crimes, as well as his three previous arraignments in separate criminal probes, reflects an important reality: Trump allegedly violated the law on many occasions, and he should be held accountable through criminal prosecutions. Indeed, it is essential to bring Trump to justice for his assaults on the electoral process.

But prosecutors should not stretch criminal laws in ways that would be unfair to Trump and that would open the door to unwarranted prosecutions of others. Yet that’s what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is doing in Georgia, particularly with her indictment of the former president under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).