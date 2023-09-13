Hear McCarthy endorsing Biden impeachment inquiry
(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement Tuesday of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s purported involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings is factually unfounded and legally baseless.

That should be no surprise considering that a consistent proponent of this inquiry was former President Donald Trump. The twice-impeached ex-president demanded earlier this summer on Truth Social that Republicans in Congress impeach Biden, writing that “These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES — For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!” Trump clearly seems to view impeaching Biden as payback for both his prior impeachments and his current criminal prosecutions.