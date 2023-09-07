CNN poll reveals potential trouble for President Biden and his hopes for re-election in 2024 as CNN Political Director David Chalian explains.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is struggling. A new CNN poll shows that Biden is facing a number of serious issues beyond the usual low approval ratings and concerns about his age. Biden is even losing the enthusiasm of his own party, with an astounding 67% of Democratic voters saying that the party should nominate a different candidate.

And if Democrats don’t think the Hunter Biden story matters, the numbers suggest otherwise. As the special counsel gears up to indict the president’s son relating to gun charges, 61% of those polled believe that Joe Biden had some level of involvement in Hunter’s business dealings — and 42% think that he acted illegally (there has been no proof of wrongdoing by the president).