CNN's affiliate KSNV takes a look at who the "Father of the Atomic Bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer was and speaks to his granddaughter Dr. Dorothy Oppenheimer Vanderford while she reflects on his legacy.

(CNN) — For what seems like a couple of lifetimes now, American movies have been assessed by media outlets like produce, appliances or dishwasher pods. Nuances and complexities in storytelling and (above all) character development tend to be tossed aside, or saved for reviewers, in favor of buzz factors, thrills-per-minute ratios and, of course, corporate investment. Even when manufactured dreams make tons of money on that investment, it can never be enough, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and its all-but-catastrophic impact on multiplexes and other exhibitors.

I get it. Bottom lines are important, especially when billions are at stake, as well as the future of an entire industry.