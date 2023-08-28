CNN's Dana Bash sits down with Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King to discuss the work that still needs to be done to make Dr. King's dream a reality.

(CNN) — Editor’s note: Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, along with their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, direct the Drum Major Institute for Public Policy, a nonprofit think tank and community action group founded by Martin Luther King Jr. The views expressed here are the authors’ own. Read more opinion on CNN.

After a summer of discontent and disaffection, we returned to the nation’s capital Saturday to mark 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington. We returned with a clear demand and unified call: It’s time to realize the dream. It’s time to realize that, in more ways than we can count, the challenges facing marginalized communities, particularly Black and brown Americans, are even more prevalent than they were six decades ago.