CNN's Bill Weir is on the scene in Lahaina, Hawaii, on the island of Maui where wildfires have caused massive destruction in the town.

(CNN) — In Hawai’i this summer, we would glance at the news from the rest of the country and be grateful that we weren’t suffering under the extreme weather — heat domes, deluges or smoke-filled skies — that other parts of the world were experiencing. We remained sheltered in our corner of paradise.

But “paradise” was a marketing ploy, never the truth nor a guarantee.