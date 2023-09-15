CNN's Paula Reid reports on how people close to Hunter Biden reacted to him being indicted on gun charges.

(CNN) — Forecasters have issued tropical storm warnings today for parts of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee’s center approaches the US East Coast. Lee’s mammoth size will allow its strong winds to knock down power lines and possibly cause some flooding in the coming days.

