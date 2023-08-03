Reporter describes how Trump acted in courtroom during arraignment
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Thursday’s arraignment was not Trump’s first courtroom rodeo; this year already he has been federally charged for his alleged mishandling of classified documents and charged in New York for his role in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. (Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in those cases as well.)

The fact that Trump has been indicted again should not diminish the historic significance of this moment. Of all the indictments thus far, this is clearly the most consequential, with Trump facing four counts, including conspiring to defraud the government, to obstruct an official proceeding and to violate the most essential part of our democracy — the right of voters to choose their president.