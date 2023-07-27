McConnell freezes in press conference and is unable to finish statement
(CNN) — On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell caused quite a scare when he froze during a press conference and was led away by an aide. Though he returned a few minutes later, telling reporters he was “fine,” the incident – coupled with multiple reported falls he has taken this year – raised new questions about the 81-year-old Republican’s health.

But McConnell is just one example of a senator whose physical or mental health has come under scrutiny in recent months.