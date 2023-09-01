Former President Donald Trump tells Glenn Beck that Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has "a lot of good energy," and offers a bit of advice for Ramaswamy as he gains more and more attention.

(CNN) — Republicans are trying to read the tea leaves after the first GOP primary debate.

Former President Donald Trump, the current Republican frontrunner who is contending with four indictments, skipped the debate entirely. And with a dozen other candidates still vying for the GOP nomination, political pundits are trying to figure out where the party is headed.