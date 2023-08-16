'Bananas': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump claim against Fani Willis
(CNN) — As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended her press conference late Monday night, she said former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants would have until Friday, Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender for their alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential elections in the state. All defendants who have commented thus far — including Trump — have denied wrongdoing.

While Trump is likely to comply with Willis’ demand — he has voluntarily surrendered in the other three criminal cases he faces — that is likely the easiest hurdle Willis will face in her quest for justice for the people of Georgia.

This piece has been updated to reflect the latest legal news.