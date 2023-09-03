CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Kate Bedingfield, Republican Strategist Doug Heye and Democratic strategist Faiz Shakir join CNN's Dana Bash to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis' snub of President Biden in Florida, Trump's widening lead in the Republican pr…

(CNN) — Editor’s note: Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” Follow him on Threads at www.threads.net/@deanobeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday to survey the devastation from Hurricane Idalia. The president met with GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and other local officials. But one person noticeably absent was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose office cited the “security preparations” for such a visit that it said would disrupt the recovery effort.