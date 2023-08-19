Why DeSantis may go after Vivek Ramaswamy at debate
(CNN) — It’s discouraging to see some of my fellow conservatives attacking rising GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for his Hindu faith. It is wrong and un-American. It violates the spirit, if not the law, of the Constitution. And it could backfire on Christians as our share of the US population dwindles.

It is also entirely counterproductive for those who claim to support traditional values and religious liberty. Ramaswamy is steadily climbing in Republican primary voter support, closing in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in some polls and neck-in-neck with him in the betting markets. He is also one of the candidates best positioned to further major conservative Christian agenda items.