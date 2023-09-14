QB legend Eli Manning reflects on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury
(CNN) — It’s not easy being green, as Kermit the Frog liked to say. In the world of professional sports, there are few things that compare with the heartache of being a life-long, season-ticket-holding New York Jets fan. Sitting in my regular seat last Monday night at MetLife Stadium, I saw all my hopes and dreams for this season disappear.

I was already worried when the Jets brought former starting quarterback Vinny Testaverde onto the field for the coin toss. I immediately leaned over to my friend Jon to say, “Testaverde? I hope this doesn’t jinx everything.”