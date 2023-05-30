Opening statements begin in Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial

(CNN) — Opening statements began Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of the man accused of fatally shooting 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018, the deadliest ever attack on a Jewish community in the US.

Robert Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. Bowers could face the death penalty.